Fire causes partial collapse of parking structure at London's Luton Airport

The newly built parking structure for Terminal 2 partially collapsed after the fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Published: 11th October 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

fire at London's Luton Airport

A parking structure is on fire at London's Luton Airport. (AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: A fire burning in a London airport's parking structure early Wednesday caused a partial collapse, and five people have been hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

All flights at Luton Airport were suspended until noon due to the fire, the airport posted on the X social media platform.

Five people, firefighters and an airline official, were admitted to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

A sixth person was treated at the scene.

Video posted on social media and on British news outlets' websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking structure where the top level was engulfed in orange flames.

A charred section of a parking structure is seen after it caught fire and partially collapsed at London's Luton Airport on October 11, 2023. (AFP)

The newly built parking structure for Terminal 2 partially collapsed after the fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The airport asked would-be passengers to stay away since access to the area was restricted.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance remain on the scene.

Luton Airport is about 35 miles (56 kilometres) north of central London and is one of several international airports serving the city.

Watch video

