Qatar mediating between Hamas and Israel for prisoner exchange agreement

Qatar is mediating with Israel and Hamas to exchange women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian "women and teenagers held in Israeli jails," CNN quoted a diplomatic source "familiar with the discussions" as saying to its anchor Becky Anderson.

The Jerusalem Post also reported citing a Hamas official as saying to a Chinese news agency Xinhua that Qatar is mediating a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

"With US support, Qatar is seeking to accomplish an urgent agreement that would lead to the release of Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli prisons," the anonymous source told Xinhua, the report said.

The official source, according to The Jerusalem Post, informed Qatar that Hamas is not opposed to an exchange deal that guarantees the release of all Palestinian female prisoners.

It is estimated that Hamas took over 100 Israelis hostage in the surprise attack.

The CNN quoting an Israeli official said that up to 150 hostages are believed to be held in Gaza.

