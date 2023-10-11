Home World

'War never spares children,' says Malala as she joins call for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Malala said she is grieving for “all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land”.

Published: 11th October 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (File Photo | AP)

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The Pakistani education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai has joined the call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

While the death toll and the number of people injured in the ongoing war kept mounting, Malala described her own experience witnessing terrorism while growing up, as she said, “War never spares children — not those kidnapped from their homes in Israel, not those hiding from airstrikes or without food and water in Gaza.”

She said she is grieving for “all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land”.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Malala recalled she was only 11 when she witnessed violence and terrorism as she noted that as she processed the tragic news of the past days, she was thinking of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.

In 2012, Malala, then only 14, was airlifted to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in Pakistan for demanding education for women. The Pakistani activist has gone on to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malala Yousafzai Israel palestine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp