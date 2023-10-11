'War never spares children,' says Malala as she joins call for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

By Online Desk

The Pakistani education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai has joined the call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

While the death toll and the number of people injured in the ongoing war kept mounting, Malala described her own experience witnessing terrorism while growing up, as she said, “War never spares children — not those kidnapped from their homes in Israel, not those hiding from airstrikes or without food and water in Gaza.”

She said she is grieving for “all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land”.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Malala recalled she was only 11 when she witnessed violence and terrorism as she noted that as she processed the tragic news of the past days, she was thinking of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle.

In 2012, Malala, then only 14, was airlifted to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in Pakistan for demanding education for women. The Pakistani activist has gone on to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The Pakistani education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai has joined the call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine. While the death toll and the number of people injured in the ongoing war kept mounting, Malala described her own experience witnessing terrorism while growing up, as she said, “War never spares children — not those kidnapped from their homes in Israel, not those hiding from airstrikes or without food and water in Gaza.” She said she is grieving for “all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Malala recalled she was only 11 when she witnessed violence and terrorism as she noted that as she processed the tragic news of the past days, she was thinking of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle. In 2012, Malala, then only 14, was airlifted to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in Pakistan for demanding education for women. The Pakistani activist has gone on to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp