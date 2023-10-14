Home World

Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine’s east as Kyiv reports nonstop assaults by Russia on a key city

Around 1,600 civilians remain within Avdiivka city, a stark contrast to its prewar population of about 31,000.

Published: 14th October 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

The grave of Ukrainian soldier Andrii Kozyr, who was reburied the day before, in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo | AP)

The grave of Ukrainian soldier Andrii Kozyr, who was reburied the day before, in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian officials reported intense combat, characterized by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on an eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

“The enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions” around Avdiivka, city head Vitalii Barabash said on Ukrainian television.

Barabash also reported that Moscow was deploying additional forces to encircle the strategically important city in the eastern Donetsk region, situated just north of the Moscow-held regional capital, also called Donetsk.

Around 1,600 civilians remain within the city, a stark contrast to its prewar population of about 31,000.

Barabash’s comments came after Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday that the intensified attacks in the east amounted to a new stage in Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line … The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive can therefore be considered finished,” he said.

But Ukrainian President Voloydymr Zelenskyy said earlier this week that Ukrainian forces were keeping Russian troops at bay and “holding our ground.”

Further north, fighting along the northern stretch of Ukraine’s eastern front has “significantly worsened” in recent days, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, wrote on Facebook Saturday.

Syrskyi, who visited troops in the area, said that Russian forces had regrouped following losses and were mounting attacks around the village of Makiivka and pushing towards the city of Kupiansk, with the goal of encircling Kupiansk and reaching the Oskil River.

Also on Saturday, a 60-year-old woman was killed in Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav in Ukraine’s partly-occupied Kherson region.

In Russia, the country’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near the southern resort city Sochi on Saturday morning. Ukrainian officials have never acknowledged responsibility for attacks on Russian territory.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp