Home World

Manang Air chopper crashes in Nepal, pilot injured

Pilot Prakash Sedhai, who was the only person in it, sustained injuries.

Published: 14th October 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Manang Air chopper 9N-AMV

The Manang Air chopper.Image used for representation. (Photo | malangair.com.np, Manang website)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A helicopter from Nepal's Manang Air crashed in a mountainous region on Saturday, injuring its pilot, a senior official of the country's Civil Aviation Authority has said.

The chopper 9N ANJ, which had taken off from Lukla near the Everest base camp to pick up passengers, slightly overturned and caught fire while attempting to land in Lobuche in North-East Nepal, said Jagannath Niraula, deputy director at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Pilot Prakash Sedhai, who was the only person in it, sustained injuries, the officer said, adding that the injured pilot had been airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

The reason for the crash has not been ascertained yet.

Six people were killed in July after a Manang Air chopper crashed at Lamjura of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

The chopper, with Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung and five Mexican nationals aboard, had gone out of contact on the morning of July 11 and was later found crashed at Chihandanda of Lamjura which lies between Jiri and Phaplu.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu.

It operates helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company is also known for providing chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Manang Air crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp