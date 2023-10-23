Home World

Pakistan ex-PM Khan indicted in leaked documents case

The ex-cricketing superstar was jailed in August for three years over graft but when his sentence was later overturned, he was instead kept in custody on the far more serious charge of sharing state d

Published: 23rd October 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Monday charged with leaking classified documents, a prosecutor said.

"He has been indicted today and the charge was openly read out," said Shah Khawar of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency outside Adiala Jail where Khan is being held.

The ex-cricketing superstar was jailed in August for three years over graft but when his sentence was later overturned, he was instead kept in custody on the far more serious charge of sharing state documents.

The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a US conspiracy backed by the powerful military establishment, according to a report by the government's Federal Investigation Agency.

The United States and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.

The vice chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been indicted over the case.

Lawyers for Khan say the case carries a maximum jail term of 14 years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran khan indicted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp