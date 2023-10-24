Britain says hospital explosion was likely caused by misfired missile from Gaza

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government says it has concluded that a devastating explosion at a hospital in Gaza was likely caused by a misfired missile from within Palestinian territory, rather than an Israeli strike.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told lawmakers in the House of Commons that based on an intelligence assessment, “the British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel.”

The conclusion tallies with assessments by US and French officials about the cause of the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday.

Officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza have blamed it on an Israeli airstrike and said the blast killed almost 500 people. A US intelligence report estimated that somewhere between 100 and 300 Palestinians were likely killed.

An analysis by The Associated Press of videos, satellite imagery and photos found the explosion was most likely caused when part of a rocket fired from within Palestinian territory crashed to the ground.

Meanwhile, Norway said it is willing to assist in a possible investigation of alleged war crimes in Gaza and Israel, its justice minister said Monday.

War crimes are never acceptable. Those guilty of any war crimes must be held accountable. If we receive a request to contribute to an investigation, we are prepared to provide resources quickly. Regardless of who is behind it, said Emilie Enger Mehl, Minister of Justice, Norway

Norway earlier contributed to the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes, including in Ukraine.

“The international community must come together to protect fundamental principles in a war,” she said.

