Chinese foreign minister meets Bhutan counterpart, seeks establishment of diplomatic ties

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Tandi Dorji in Beijing, seeking the establishment of diplomatic ties betweem the two countries.

Dorji is in Beijing to hold the Bhutan-China boundary talks. Wang Yi urged Bhutan to resolve the border issue and conclude the talks to transform relations between both countries.

“The conclusion of boundary negotiations and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bhutan fully serve the long-term and fundamental interests of the country and nation of Bhutan,” Wang said. He added that China was ready to work with Bhutan to seize the historic opportunity and complete this important process as soon as possible.

Bhutan said it abides by the one-China principle -- meaning Taiwan and Tibet are part of China -- and stands ready to work with China for an early settlement of the boundary issue and advance the political process of establishing diplomatic relations.

China and Bhutan do not have diplomatic relations but maintain contact through periodic visits by officials.

India and Bhutan are the only two neighbours with which China is yet to sign border agreements. Beijing has resolved its border disputes with 12 other neighbours.

China in recent years has stepped up efforts to establish full-fledged diplomatic ties with Bhutan and expedite negotiations to reach a settlement for the vexed border dispute which was complicated by Beijing’s attempts to claim Doklam despite Thimphu’s assertions that the area belonged to it.

