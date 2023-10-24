One dead, four missing after ship sinks in North Sea: German rescue agency
The accident happened early on Tuesday morning about 22 kilometres (13 miles) southwest of the island of Helgoland.
Published: 24th October 2023 04:26 PM | Last Updated: 24th October 2023 04:26 PM | A+A A-
One person has died and four are missing from the crew of a cargo ship that sank after colliding with another vessel in the North Sea, German authorities said on Tuesday.
Two further crew members from the sunken ship were rescued after the collision with a second cargo vessel early on Tuesday southwest of the island of Helgoland, German Sea Rescue Society (DGzRS) spokesman Christian Stipeldey said.
ALSO READ | Several missing after two cargo ships collide in North Sea: German authorities
(Further details awaited)