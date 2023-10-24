Home World

One dead, four missing after ship sinks in North Sea: German rescue agency

The accident happened early on Tuesday morning about 22 kilometres (13 miles) southwest of the island of Helgoland.

Cargo ship

This grab taken on October 24, 2023 from an undated video shows the Verity cargo ship in Hamburg, northern Germany. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

One person has died and four are missing from the crew of a cargo ship that sank after colliding with another vessel in the North Sea, German authorities said on Tuesday.

Two further crew members from the sunken ship were rescued after the collision with a second cargo vessel early on Tuesday southwest of the island of Helgoland, German Sea Rescue Society (DGzRS) spokesman Christian Stipeldey said.

(Further details awaited)

