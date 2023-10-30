Home World

German woman kidnapped from music festival, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead 

The woman identified as Shani Luk, a tatoo artist was attending the music festival near the Gaza border, which became one of the targets of a surprise Hamas attack on October 7.

Shani Luk was believed to be among 200 people Hamas abducted after the raids in Israel | Image tweeted by Israel

The Israeli government on Monday annouced that the body of a 23-year-old German woman who was reportedly abducted by the Hamas from the supernova music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza was found dead. 

On the day of the attack, a video footage appeared on social media in which a half-naked woman lying seemingly unconscious was seen taken away by Hamas militants in the back of a pick-up truck.  

It was Shani Luk' mother Ricarda Luk who first raised alarm about her daughter after she recognised her in the videos, the Independent reported. 

Her mother Ricarda Louk has told German outlet Bild: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.

“You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!” she declared in a message directed at German officials. “We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now.

Tweet by Israel government.

Sharing the news of her death on X, Israel said, "Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing." 

The woman's sister too confirmed the death of her sister on social media.

