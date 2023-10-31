Russia President Putin says US behind 'deadly chaos' in Middle East
"It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments.
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the United States of being responsible for what he called "deadly chaos" unfolding in the Middle East.
"Who is organising the deadly chaos and who benefits from it today, in my opinion, has already become obvious... It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments.
