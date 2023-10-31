Russia President Putin says US behind 'deadly chaos' in Middle East

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the United States of being responsible for what he called "deadly chaos" unfolding in the Middle East.

"Who is organising the deadly chaos and who benefits from it today, in my opinion, has already become obvious... It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments.

READ MORE | Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the United States of being responsible for what he called "deadly chaos" unfolding in the Middle East. "Who is organising the deadly chaos and who benefits from it today, in my opinion, has already become obvious... It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments. READ MORE | Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp