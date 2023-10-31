Home World

Russia President Putin says US behind 'deadly chaos' in Middle East

"It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments.

Published: 31st October 2023 12:28 AM

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the United States of being responsible for what he called "deadly chaos" unfolding in the Middle East.

"Who is organising the deadly chaos and who benefits from it today, in my opinion, has already become obvious... It is the current ruling elites of the US and their satellites who are the main beneficiaries of world instability," Putin said in televised comments.

Israel Hamas palestine Vladimir Putin United States of America

