Thailand's king reduces prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to a single year

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king on Friday reduced the prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from eight years to one year following the divisive politician's return from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

The decision by King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published Friday in the Royal Gazette, making it effective immediately.

Thaksin, by promoting populist policies and using the fortune he made in telecommunications to build his own political party, was elected prime minister in 2001 and easily reelected in 2005. He was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and accused of corruption, abuse of power and disrespecting the monarchy.

He returned last week after 15 years of self-imposed exile and was immediately sent to Bangkok’s main prison because of several criminal convictions he has decried as politically motivated.

There is growing criticism that Thaksin has received special treatment compared to other inmates, including not having to get a prison-style haircut. He was also transferred to a hospital just hours after being taken to prison, a move which officials attributed to several health problems. His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a key Pheu Thai member, said he is suffering from fatigue and stress, including complications from contracting the coronavirus in 2020.

Thaksin, 74, a police lieutenant colonel before becoming a businessman, is being treated in a private room at the state-run Police General Hospital, where the director said he was in serious condition with heart and lung problems.

His swift transfer has prompted calls for proof that he is genuinely sick. A group of conservative political activists went to the hospital last week demanding that it release information about his condition and treatment.

