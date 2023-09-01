Home World

US lawmaker promises 'resolute reaction' if Taiwan attacked

Wittman, a Republican, is vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees funding for the US military and is leading a delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan.

Published: 01st September 2023 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Taiwan_flag

Image used for representation.

By AFP

TAIPEI: Any unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a "resolute reaction" from Washington, US Congressman Rob Wittman said Friday during a visit to Taipei.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and it has ramped up pressure in recent years with near-daily air incursions and frequent military drills around the island.

Wittman, a Republican, is vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees funding for the US military and is leading a delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan.

"President Tsai (Ing-wen), know that any, any hostile, unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the United States," he said during a speech Friday.

Wittman said peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is built on "a foundation of strength".

"We know strength is the best deterrence to anyone that may think there is an opportunity to act badly in this region."

While the United States officially recognises Beijing over Taipei, it is Taiwan's key ally, providing weapons and aid to boost its defences against an increasingly aggressive China.

Wittman also promised Friday to help resolve the delivery backlog of weapons purchased by Taiwan.

This week, US President Joe Biden's administration approved direct military aid to Taiwan for the first time under a financing programme for foreign governments.

But the State Department insisted this move did not imply any recognition of Taiwanese sovereignty -- a red line for Beijing.

This followed the approval in July of $345 million in military aid to Taiwan from leftover US stockpiles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taiwan us China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp