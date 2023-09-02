Round 13 of India-UK FTA talks to begin in London this month

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom are synchronising their efforts to finalise a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) within the next month or so and the 13th round of negotiations will begin sometime this month in London.

The 12th round of negotiations finished in Delhi on August 31st. The 12th round was done in a hybrid format with some British officials visiting Delhi in person while others were in touch virtually.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is slated to be in Delhi this coming week for the G20 Summit and on the sidelines of the Summit and during the bilateral meetings the FTA would be discussed say sources.

It may be recalled that during the recent G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial meeting in Jaipur (August 24th and 25th) Kemi Badenoch MP, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade from the UK, visited India and met with Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry. Their discussions revolved around the FTA, and both sides explored avenues to advance the negotiations.

The FTA negotiations are seen as a crucial step in strengthening economic ties between India and the UK. Once concluded, the agreement has the potential to enhance trade, boost investments, and create opportunities for both nations.

As the 13th round of negotiations approaches, both countries will be keen to build on the progress made thus far and work toward a comprehensive FTA that reflects the shared interests and ambitions of India and the UK in the realm of international trade.

