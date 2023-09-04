For abuse victims: Human blood set to 'soak' Vatican in protest inspired by Sinead O'Connor

By Online Desk

Human blood is set to "soak" the Vatican in a protest inspired by the late singer Sinead O'Connor, according to Sky News.

Dissident Russian artist Andrei Molodkin has created a sculpture he plans to fill with blood donated by victims of abuse in the Catholic Church, which he says he will project on to the gates of the historic city - the home of the Pope.

Molodokin was inspired by Sinead O'Connor and says that he expects the outrage to be similar to when the singer ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on US TV show Saturday Night Live in 1992, Buzz.ie said.

The artists says that his sculpture is ready to receive donated blood from victims of abuse in the Catholic Church as he wants to "give them a voice."

He said a priest who was abused donated blood and he hopes that other victims will donate, according to Buzz.ie.

When asked about how he expects people to react he said: "I think they will be shocked and surprised about it, the Irish news site said.

"To see this sacred symbol... with the blood of abused people, it will be surprising."

Human blood is set to "soak" the Vatican in a protest inspired by the late singer Sinead O'Connor, according to Sky News. Dissident Russian artist Andrei Molodkin has created a sculpture he plans to fill with blood donated by victims of abuse in the Catholic Church, which he says he will project on to the gates of the historic city - the home of the Pope. Molodokin was inspired by Sinead O'Connor and says that he expects the outrage to be similar to when the singer ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on US TV show Saturday Night Live in 1992, Buzz.ie said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The artists says that his sculpture is ready to receive donated blood from victims of abuse in the Catholic Church as he wants to "give them a voice." He said a priest who was abused donated blood and he hopes that other victims will donate, according to Buzz.ie. When asked about how he expects people to react he said: "I think they will be shocked and surprised about it, the Irish news site said. "To see this sacred symbol... with the blood of abused people, it will be surprising."