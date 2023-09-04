Home World

Pakistan navy helicopter crashes during a training flight, killing all 3 crew members on board

A video reportedly of the crash posted on social media showed the helicopter turning while apparently trying to regain control and then breaking apart and plunging to the ground.

By Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan: A Pakistan navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing all three crew members on board, the navy said.

The crash of the Sea King helicopter in Gwadar, a coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province, was apparently caused by a technical problem, the navy said in a statement.

It provided no further details, saying an investigation into the crash has been launched.

Crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan.

Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and investigation reports are also not made public. In September 2022, an army helicopter crashed during an overnight mission in Baluchistan, killing all six military personnel on board.

