Germany: 10-year-old girl raped by burglar before she was killed by 11-year-old boy at children's care home

By Online Desk

A 10-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by an 11-year-old boy in a children's care home was reportedly raped by a burglar before her death in a tragic case that has sent shockwaves through Germany, MailOnline reported quoting Onetz.

The victim was found dead in her room at a child and youth welfare facility in Wunsiedel, in Germany's Bavaria region, on April 4 and police suspected the 11-year-old boy of being involved in her death.

But now it has emerged that a 25-year-old German man, who has been identified only as Daniel T and is said to be a garbage collector, allegedly entered the child welfare facility through an open bathroom window on the night the victim was killed.

The suspect, who is from Wunsiedel, was allegedly trying to steal from the children's home when he came across the 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Police suspect the burglar sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the facility, the reports said.

According to the investigation, there is strong suspicion against the 25-year-old of raping the ten-year-old. "With regard to the killing of the girl, the investigators and the public prosecutor's office assume that the eleven-year-old boy killed her without the 25-year-old's involvement," says Matthias Goers, press spokesman for the Hof public prosecutor's office, Onetz said.

A 10-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by an 11-year-old boy in a children's care home was reportedly raped by a burglar before her death in a tragic case that has sent shockwaves through Germany, MailOnline reported quoting Onetz. The victim was found dead in her room at a child and youth welfare facility in Wunsiedel, in Germany's Bavaria region, on April 4 and police suspected the 11-year-old boy of being involved in her death. But now it has emerged that a 25-year-old German man, who has been identified only as Daniel T and is said to be a garbage collector, allegedly entered the child welfare facility through an open bathroom window on the night the victim was killed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The suspect, who is from Wunsiedel, was allegedly trying to steal from the children's home when he came across the 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Police suspect the burglar sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the facility, the reports said. According to the investigation, there is strong suspicion against the 25-year-old of raping the ten-year-old. "With regard to the killing of the girl, the investigators and the public prosecutor's office assume that the eleven-year-old boy killed her without the 25-year-old's involvement," says Matthias Goers, press spokesman for the Hof public prosecutor's office, Onetz said.