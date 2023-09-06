Home World

'Divert to ATL - passenger diarrhoea all over aircraft -biohazard': Delta flight pilot's succinct message to ATC following 'emergency'

Airline staff were praised after they hastily cleaned the aisle by replacing the carpets entirely, with some claiming the second flight had 'no smell' despite the grim accident. 

A Delta Airlines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta

Representational image (File photo| AP)

This is the succinct message of a pilot of Delta flight to the Air traffic control after a passenger on board the flight bound for Barcelona from Atlanta suffered acute diarrhoea.

The flight didn't make it to the Atlantic as the unwell passenger forced the pilot to return to Atlanta.

The plane landed in Barcelona eight hours behind schedule, dailymail.co.uk reported.

According to Daily Mail, Air traffic control audio recordings also reveal one of the pilots confirming the situation over the radio, saying: 'It's just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta.'

'The flight was met by emergency vehicles and EMTs carried the sick passenger off the plane,' the report said.
 

