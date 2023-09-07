Spain's Canary Islands rocked by series of earthquakes including at least 10 within 24 hours

By Online Desk

Spain's Canary Islands have been hit by a string of earthquakes this week, including at least ten within a narrow 24 hour window, according to reports.

Quoting the National Geographic Institute (NGI), the Canarian Weekly said a total of 10 earthquakes have been recorded in this short period of time, with two of them reaching magnitudes exceeding 3 degrees on the Richter scale.

According to the Canarian Weekly, one of the most notable earthquakes occurred in the southwest of Cape San Vicente at 6:41pm yesterday (Monday) which registered a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale at a depth of 35 kilometres. Not long before, at 5:24pm, another earthquake was recorded in the northeast of Guía de Isora, with a magnitude of 1.2 and a depth of 14 kilometres. These two initial events marked the beginning of a series of tremors that affected different parts of the Islands region in a short period of time.

Earthquakes in the Canary Islands archipelago are not uncommon, given that the region is situated in a seismically active zone due to its location at the convergence of the African, Eurasian, and American tectonic plates. However, the concentration of 10 ‘sizable’ earthquakes in a 24-hour period has drawn the attention of scientists and local authorities, the report noted.

"It is interesting to note that some of these earthquakes originated in underwater areas in the Atlantic near the Canary Islands. This is indicative of the complex interaction of tectonic plates in the region and underscores the importance of constant monitoring of seismic activity to assess potential risks, Canarian Weekly said.

The report added that seismic activity can be an indicator of ongoing geological processes, and does not always result in destructive events. Constant monitoring of earthquakes and detailed research enable scientists to take preventive measures and provide valuable information to the population to be prepared in case of any significant seismic event.

