UK: Metropolitan police arrest terror suspect Daniel Khalife

By Online Desk

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife, 21, who escaped from Wandsworth Prison in a delivery van on the morning of September 6 has been finally nabbed.

Metropolitan Police officers have arrested Daniel Khalife, police confirmed.

Officers apprehended him just before 11am today in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody.

"We thank the public and media for their support with info & appeals," a statement issued by the police said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "very pleased" Khalife has been arrested and praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.

Daniel Abed Khalife was reported to have been working in the kitchen of Wandsworth prison and wearing a chef’s uniform of a white T-shirt and red and white chequered trousers when he absconded.

The police had offered a reward of up to £20,000 for info leading directly to the arrest of Daniel Khalife.

Khalife is a former member of the Royal Signals. He was on remand awaiting trial accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base, a charge under the Terrorism Act, and another under the Official Secrets Act which alleges he committed "an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state".

He was discharged from the army in May, and appeared at the Old Bailey via video link in July, denying both charges against him.

