UK: Metropolitan police confirm new sightings of Daniel Khalife, but terror suspect yet to be nabbed

In an update on their search operation on September 9, the Metropolitan Police said they are focusing their efforts in and around the Chiswick area of London.

Daniel Abed Khalife

Daniel Abed Khalife. (Photo | AP)

Police confirm new sightings of Daniel Khalife, 21, though they have failed to track and nab the terror suspect who escaped from Wandsworth Prison in a delivery van on the morning of September 6. 

Khalife escaped the prison by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook's uniform. 

This activity comes after intelligence-led activity and some confirmed sightings in that area overnight, including calls from members of the public," a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police said.

From reports received, Khalife is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case, the statement said.

The police have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for info leading directly to the arrest of Daniel Khalife.

Daniel Abed Khalife was reported to have been working in the kitchen of Wandsworth prison and wearing a chef’s uniform of a white T-shirt and red and white chequered trousers when he absconded.

Soon after his escape, the Metropolitan Police said ports and airports had been put on high alert after his disappearance from the south London jail at about 7.50 am.

