Geopolitical issues should not hijack G20 discussions: Brazil President

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Geopolitical issues should not hijack the discussions at G20, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday after assuming the presidency of the bloc of emerging and developed economies.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit here, Lula said the bloc was not interested in a "divided G20" and the challenges of the day could be faced only through joint action.

"We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict," he said soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 presidency to him.

The next summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

"The path that will take us from New Delhi to Rio de Janeiro will require lot of dedication and commitment from everyone," Lula said.

He said the Brazilian presidency will hold G20 meetings in cities in each of the five regions of the South American country.

The G20 bloc was divided on the war in Ukraine and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration could be reached only after diluting the references to the conflict.

The G20 declaration stopped short of criticising Russia and only denounced the use of force for territorial gain.

Outlining his priorities for the Brazilian presidency, Lula said it would be his endeavour to make the political and financial tracks work in a coordinated and integrated manner.

"There is no point in agreeing on the best public policy if there are no resources allocated for its implementation," he said.

Lula said he would also ensure that the civil society engagement groups get an opportunity to report recommendations and conclusions to the government directly.

He congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.

Lula also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.

He said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength.

"We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF," the Brazilian president said.

