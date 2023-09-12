Apple bows to EU and unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C charger

By Agencies

Apple unveiled its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday, with its Lightning charger ports replaced on the newest models by a universal charger after a tussle with the European Union.

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.

The basic iPhone 15 models have been redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year's Pro and Pro Max devices.

Apple is encasing the premium models in titanium that the company says is the same alloy used on some space ships.

New camera

The new iPhone 15 Pro model is equipped with an improved 48-megapixel primary camera with support for 24mm 35mm and 38 mm lens modes the model also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and they will include periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens boasts a 5x optical zoom, which lags the 10x optical zoom on Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but represents an upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

A17 'Pro' chip

According to Apple, the A17 Pro chip has a new architecture and comes with improved GPU performance with support for ray tracing. The handset is also equipped with USB controller with USB 3 support for up to 10 gigabit transfer speeds.

Mute switches eliminated on pro models

15 Pro has a customisable Action Button though it will allow muting functions, You'll just have to press the button instead of sliding, the button can be configured for other custom functions.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for 128GB and iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for 128GB.

Besides its new iPhones, Apple also announced its next generation of smartwatches — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago. The Series 9 Apple Watch, available in stores September 22, will include a new gesture control that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)

