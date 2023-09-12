Home World

G20 meet: China says the Delhi Declaration reflects China's proposition

The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation and inclusion instead of exclusion, the Chinese Premier said.

the venue of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The leaders' declaration reflects China’s proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships.

This statement was made by the Chinese Embassy in Delhi, a day after the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

“In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development,” according to the statement.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi adopted a leaders’ declaration, sending a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development.

“The G20 members should resolutely promote economic globalization, jointly maintain stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, and be partners in promoting global open cooperation,” said Premier Li Qiang in the first session of the G20 Summit on 9th September.

The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation and inclusion instead of exclusion, the Chinese Premier added.

“Throughout the history of human civilisation in good times and bad times the yearning for a better future has been the beacon that leads mankind forward,” Premier Qiang said on the third session of the Summit.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with the media, External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar said that China was cooperative and extended all support during the deliberations of the Delhi Leaders Declaration document.

