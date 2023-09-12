Home World

Putin calls Trump legal cases 'politically motivated persecution'

Relations between Washington and Moscow, strained by a litany of issues under Putin, have hit new lows since the Kremlin launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine.

Published: 12th September 2023 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Putin_Trump

Former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday described legal proceedings against former US president Donald Trump as "politically motivated persecution."

The Kremlin, seen as having friendly relations with Trump, has repeatedly spoken out in defence of the former president, who is facing a series of charges linked to election interference.

"As for the persecution of Trump, for us, in the current environment, it's good because it shows the rottenness of the American system," Putin said at an economic forum in the Far East.

"It is a politically motivated persecution of one's competitor."

Putin, who served in the Soviet security services, added: "And this shows who we are fighting ... As they said in Soviet times: 'the bestial face of American capitalism.'"

Relations between Washington and Moscow, strained by a litany of issues under Putin, have hit new lows since the Kremlin launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine.

Putin said he did not expect any change in the US foreign policy stance towards Russia regardless of "whoever will be elected president" next year.

He accused Washington of stoking anti-Russian feelings among ordinary Americans.

"Current authorities have directed American society in an anti-Russian spirit," the Russian leader said.

"They've done it and now somehow turning this ship in the other direction will be very difficult."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Trump prosecutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp