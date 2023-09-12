Home World

Seven killed in southern China storms; 70 crocodiles reported to be on the loose

Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles escaped in Maoming, a city near the coast in western Guangdong province, according to Chinese media reports.

FILE - Fire-fighters drain out water following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.

An emergency official was quoted as saying that 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles had escaped. Some have been captured, but the operation was difficult because of the depth of a lake they are in, the media reports said. No injuries have been reported.

Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Monday. Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides.

The rain caused flash floods in Hong Kong last week, killing two people. Parts of the city were flooded again following a heavy downpour Monday. Puddles of water and debris could still be seen.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said the government would set up an emergency assistance fund to help those affected by the floods.

