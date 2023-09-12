Home World

Ukraine launches drones at Zaporizhzhia's Enerhodar: Rosatom head

Russian authorities said that the technological safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia is fully ensured.

Published: 12th September 2023 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that Ukraine attacked Enerhodar city in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Monday and added that two drones were downed, Russia-based Sputnik reported. 

Speaking to reports on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Likhachev said, "There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 pm [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," according to Sputnik report. 

Alexey Likhachev noted that the technological safety of the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia is fully ensured. He further said that there continues to remain a risk of attacks on the nuclear plant from Ukraine. He said that Ukraine's actions aim to further intimidate residents and employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Regional Governor Roman Starovoit said that Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly used drones to target Rylsk in Russia's borderline Kursk region over a couple of hours. He said that another drone attack took place on Lenin Street, Russia-based TASS reported. 

In a post shared on Telegram, Starovoit stated, "Another drone attack on Lenin Street. The roof of an administrative building damaged, glass shattered in some windows. There are no casualties," according to a TASS report. 

On Monday night, Starovoit said that Ukrainian armed forces had dropped an explosive device from a drone, which caused damage to exterior walls and windows in two buildings on Lenin Street.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zaporizhzhia drone attack Russia Ukraine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp