Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante arrested after two-week manhunt

By Online Desk

Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped inmate from Pennsylvania is in custody, reports CNN.

Cavalcante, 34, was arrested on Monday(Tuesday on IST) from Chester County's South Coventry. The Manhunt for Cavalcante has been going on since he broke out of the prison two weeks ago.

Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that officers had captured the "extremely dangerous" prison escapee after he was found in South Coventry Township.



(This is a developing story)

