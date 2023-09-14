Bulgaria lifts ban on Ukraine grain imports

By AFP

SOFIA: Bulgaria decided on Thursday not to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five eastern EU nations that are set to expire this week.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping routes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

But in June, the EU agreed to restrict Ukrainian grain imports to five member states, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.

The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Bulgaria's parliament voted 124-69 on Thursday for a resolution to end the ban, citing "solidarity with Ukraine" and the need to "guarantee food security on a global scale".

Ukrainian officials welcomed the decision.

"Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Polish government decided Tuesday to extend the ban, which expires on Friday.

Hungary and Slovakia have both said they would do the same if Brussels decided not to extend the restrictions.

Romania indicated it would follow Brussels' decision.

Bulgaria stands out from its regional neighbours because it has many sunflower oil producers who have complained of a serious shortage of seeds and high prices since the embargo was put in place.

Pro-EU Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said Wednesday that lifting the ban was necessary to "stimulate competition in the market" in order to stem inflation.

Sofia will also ask Brussels for aid "to improve its road and rail infrastructure with a view to the faster transport of Ukrainian goods to third countries".

SOFIA: Bulgaria decided on Thursday not to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five eastern EU nations that are set to expire this week. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping routes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain. But in June, the EU agreed to restrict Ukrainian grain imports to five member states, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Bulgaria's parliament voted 124-69 on Thursday for a resolution to end the ban, citing "solidarity with Ukraine" and the need to "guarantee food security on a global scale". Ukrainian officials welcomed the decision. "Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Polish government decided Tuesday to extend the ban, which expires on Friday. Hungary and Slovakia have both said they would do the same if Brussels decided not to extend the restrictions. Romania indicated it would follow Brussels' decision. Bulgaria stands out from its regional neighbours because it has many sunflower oil producers who have complained of a serious shortage of seeds and high prices since the embargo was put in place. Pro-EU Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said Wednesday that lifting the ban was necessary to "stimulate competition in the market" in order to stem inflation. Sofia will also ask Brussels for aid "to improve its road and rail infrastructure with a view to the faster transport of Ukrainian goods to third countries".