Home World

Russia says will not boycott 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions for a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

Published: 15th September 2023 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Olympics

Paris officials unveil a display of the Olympic rings on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's Olympic Committee has said Moscow would not be boycotting the 2024 Olympics in Paris and every Russian athlete was free to choose whether or not to take part under a neutral banner.

"Boycotting the Games leads to nowhere," Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a briefing Thursday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions for a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the International Olympic Committee has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow's ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

"We live together in a free state. Every person can, if they so wish, take the path" of competing under a neutral banner, Pozdnyakov said.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) again said very clearly that this is everyone's moral choice," he added.

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee however said "the current recommendations are... prohibitive in nature and will not allow a large number of our athletes to take part in the Olympic Games."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Paris Olympics Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp