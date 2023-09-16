Home World

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

Earlier, on September 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Fayzabad.

Published: 16th September 2023 11:55 AM

By ANI

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10:58:08 (IST) on Saturday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 16-09-2023, 10:58:08 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 71.67, Depth: 90 km, Location: 112 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS said on X.

Earlier, on September 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Fayzabad. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

