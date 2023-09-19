Home World

1,000 London police taken off the streets after scandals

The country's biggest force has been hit by a string of scandals that have undermined confidence in British policing. They include the rape and murder of a young woman.

Published: 19th September 2023 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

British police

Image used for representation.

By AFP

LONDON: Around 1,000 police officers have been suspended or put on restricted duties as part of a drive to clean up London's scandal-hit Metropolitan police force, a police chief said on Tuesday.

The country's biggest force has been hit by a string of scandals that have undermined confidence in British policing. They include the rape and murder of a young woman snatched off the street by a serving officer.

According to the Met, of the force's 34,000 officers, 201 are currently suspended and about 860 are on restricted duties.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the drive to turn the force around was likely to take "one, two, or more years".

Around 60 officers could now face the sack each month for at least the next two years due to ongoing misconduct and incompetence hearings, he said.

The force was also reviewing the cases of officers who had previously faced allegations of domestic or sexual violence, he added.

In January, the Met revealed that 1,071 of its own officers were, or had been, under investigation for domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The admission follows a number of highly damaging episodes for UK forces, in particular the Met.

London police officer Wayne Couzens was in September 2021 jailed for the rest of his life for the killing of marketing executive Sarah Everard.

Couzens falsely arrested her on the pretence she had broken coronavirus restrictions before raping and murdering her.

In February, former Met officer David Carrick was handed 36 life sentences for a "monstrous" string of 71 sexual offences, including rapes against 12 women.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday announced plans to make it easier for police chiefs to sack rogue officers, including automatic dismissal for anyone found guilty of gross misconduct or who failed vetting procedures.

A review earlier this year found the London force to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London scandal hit metropolitan police force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp