Home World

Erdogan to meet Azerbaijan president Monday: Turkish presidency

Azerbaijan on Thursday held a first round of "reintegration" talks with the ethnic-Armenian rebels after they agreed to lay down their arms in the face of the day-long military assault.

Published: 24th September 2023 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nagorno Karabakh

Representatives of the Armenian community of Karabakh, Azerbaijan's govt and a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attend the talks in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Monday, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

The "latest developments" in Nagorno-Karabakh will be at the heart of the meeting, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting follows a lightning Azerbaijani offensive that recaptured the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

The Turkish president has repeatedly expressed his support for Azerbaijan's army this week.

ALSO READ | Talks have opened on future of Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijan claims full control of region

Azerbaijan on Thursday held a first round of "reintegration" talks with the ethnic-Armenian rebels after they agreed to lay down their arms in the face of the day-long military assault.

Some experts believe Azerbaijan could now seek to push its advantage and launch operations in southern Armenia to create territorial continuity with the Nakhchivan exclave.

Allies Turkey and Azerbaijan had said in June they wanted to step up efforts to open a land corridor linking Turkey to Azerbaijan's main territory via Nakhchivan and Armenia, a longstanding and complex project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Azerbaijan Armenia Nagornokarabakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp