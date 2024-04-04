Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said Russian forces had launched "at least 15 drones", some of which had been downed.

Ukraine's cities are the target of Russian strikes almost every night, with Kharkiv, near the northeastern border, among those most regularly attacked.

Ukrainian officials have urged the country's allies to supply more anti-aircraft defence systems, in particular modern US-made Patriot systems.

US military aid to Ukraine has been drying up, with a $60-billion funding package currently stalled in Congress.