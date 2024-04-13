Israel says it found the body of teen whose disappearance sparked deadly settler attack in West Bank

AL-MUGHAYYIR: Israel's army said Saturday the body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a "terrorist attack."

"The heinous murder of the boy... is a serious crime," said Israel Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu in a statement.

Israeli forces "are in an intensive pursuit after the heinous murderers and all those who collaborated with them," he said.

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis live in West Bank settlements which are considered illegal under international law. The violence killed a 26-year-old Palestinian man and injured at least 25 people, according to the health ministry.

Israeli troops delayed the ambulance carrying the body of the man for several hours, but it eventually got through.