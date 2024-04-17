Amidst war in Gaza, Adani-Elbit exporting drones to Israel: Reports

Various news outlets have reported that a Hyderabadi-based weapons manufacturing company, owned by the Adani Group, has dispatched over 20 Indian-made military UAVs to the Israeli military.

Amid the ongoing war, they have sent Hermes 900 drones (also known as Drishti 10) that can be used for both surveillance and airstrikes.

Earlier this year, the Hindustan Times reported that the drones sent by the Adani Group are already in active deployment in Gaza.

And in February, The Wire reported that Hermes drones similar to the ones manufactured by Adani Advanced Systems India Ltd are being extensively used by the Israeli Defensive Forces in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 30,000 civilians.

Similarly, The Wire mentioned in another report that their sources at the Adani Group had confirmed the drone sales to Israel.

The weapon sales come against the backdrop of India's decision to abstain from a resolution passed by the UNHRC on April 5, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel.

Notably, India had voted in favour of a Gaza ceasefire resolution adopted by the UNGA on Dec 12, 2023.