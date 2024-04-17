Amidst war in Gaza, Adani-Elbit exporting drones to Israel: Reports

Various news outlets have reported that a Hyderabadi-based weapons manufacturing company, owned by the Adani Group, has dispatched over 20 Indian-made military UAVs to the Israeli military.
Amid the ongoing war, they have sent Hermes 900 drones (also known as Drishti 10) that can be used for both surveillance and airstrikes.
Earlier this year, the Hindustan Times reported that the drones sent by the Adani Group are already in active deployment in Gaza.
And in February, The Wire reported that Hermes drones similar to the ones manufactured by Adani Advanced Systems India Ltd are being extensively used by the Israeli Defensive Forces in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 30,000 civilians.
Similarly, The Wire mentioned in another report that their sources at the Adani Group had confirmed the drone sales to Israel.
The weapon sales come against the backdrop of India's decision to abstain from a resolution passed by the UNHRC on April 5, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel.
Notably, India had voted in favour of a Gaza ceasefire resolution adopted by the UNGA on Dec 12, 2023.
The drones are manufactured by Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, a joint venture between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems. The two entities entered into business in 2018, and the Hermes 900 drones shipped to Tel Aviv represent the first entity outside of Israel to manufacture UAVs.
Two years later, on February 6, 2020, the company said, “Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India Limited, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit Systems, Israel, had set up the first private UAV manufacturing complex at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad to indigenize unmanned aerial platforms. The only Hermes 900 production facility outside Israel, which was inaugurated in December 2018, has started exporting the Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Platform to international customers."
According to reports, the Adani Group has been manufacturing drones and weapons for the IDF for the past five years.
And in collaboration with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), the group manufactures weapons such as the TAVOR Assault Rifle, X95 Assault Rifle, GALIL Sniper Rifle, NEGEV Light Machine Gun, and UZI Sub-machine Gun as part of its small arms business. These operations are conducted through a unit based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
A recent report by The Wire suggests that the Adani Group obtained no DGFT and SCOMET licences for the export of munitions, including UAVs and drones. These items, being of dual use with potential civil and military applications, are subject to specific regulations overseen by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The report alleges that Adani has acknowledged the drone sales and claimed that they were used for non-combat purposes. It also claims that the Indian government's refusal to back the UN resolution on the arms embargo is linked to the drones exported by the Adani Group.
Drones play an important part in Israel's operations in Gaza. The Hermes 900 drones, with their high endurance capability, can be used for surveillance as well as air strikes.