Canadian PM Trudeau addresses event amid pro-Khalistani slogans

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted a gathering of Sikhs amid pro-Khalistani slogans from the audience all through the event. The event took place in Toronto on Sunday as part of the Khalsa Day celebrations, also referred to as Vaisakhi.

Photos of slain Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, along with pro-Khalistan posters, were also seen in the backdrop of the meeting.

Trudeau said that his government will always be there to protect the rights and freedom of Sikhs in Canada.

"The story of the Sikh community in Canada is, in fact, the story of the Canada. To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedom, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau said.