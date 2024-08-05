Sheikh Hasina lands in India; Army takes over in Bangladesh

Bangladesh army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman has declared that the army will establish an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina fled the country after she was reportedly given an ultimatum to resign and flee the country, after leaving Dhaka she has landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad in a C-130 transport aircraft. The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

The aircraft movement was monitored by Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, said sources, reported news agency ANI.

In his address to the nation , the army chief called for peace and assured the public that every death related to the current unrest will be held accountable. He emphasized that the military is committed to restoring order and finding a resolution by tonight.

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us," he added.

In response to a question from journalists, the Army Chief confirmed that he had met with representatives from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami. According to reports from Bangladesh media, teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonayet Saki were also present at the meeting. This information was reported by news agency ANI, citing Bangladeshi media sources.

General Waqar-uz-Zaman said, "We will now go to Bangabhaban." There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government. He advised the students to calm down. The Army Chief also said there was no need to impose a countrywide curfew or declare an emergency in the country.

The following list contains the members of the interim cabinet reportedly announced by the Army.