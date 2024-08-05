WHO updates its list of pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic

Researchers say that the list of ‘priority pathogens’ will help organizations decide where to focus their efforts in developing treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics.

The priority pathogens, published in a report on July 30, were selected for their potential to cause a global public health emergency in people, such as a pandemic.

“This was based on evidence showing that the pathogens were highly transmissible and virulent and that there was limited access to vaccines and treatments,” said a Nature report.

“The prioritization process helps identify critical knowledge gaps that need to be addressed urgently, and ensure the efficient use of resources,” said Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, who leads the WHO’s R&D Blueprint for Epidemics team that prepared the report.

It’s important to regularly revisit these lists to account for major global changes in climate change deforestation, urbanization, international travel, and more, said Malavige.