WHO updates its list of pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated the list of the most ‘dangerous viruses and bacteria” that could trigger the next pandemic.
The number of pathogens has grown to more than 30, including influenza A virus, dengue, and Mpox.
The Nipah virus, an emerging bat-borne zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through infected animals, has also been listed. India has faced Nipah virus outbreaks since 2001. A 14-year-old boy died due to the infection last month in Kerala. There are no therapies to protect against it.
Researchers say that the list of ‘priority pathogens’ will help organizations decide where to focus their efforts in developing treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics.
The priority pathogens, published in a report on July 30, were selected for their potential to cause a global public health emergency in people, such as a pandemic.
“This was based on evidence showing that the pathogens were highly transmissible and virulent and that there was limited access to vaccines and treatments,” said a Nature report.
“The prioritization process helps identify critical knowledge gaps that need to be addressed urgently, and ensure the efficient use of resources,” said Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, who leads the WHO’s R&D Blueprint for Epidemics team that prepared the report.
It’s important to regularly revisit these lists to account for major global changes in climate change deforestation, urbanization, international travel, and more, said Malavige.
Climate change and increased urbanization could raise the risk of viruses transmitting to people
The latest effort identified risky pathogens in entire families of viruses and bacteria, which broadened its scope.
Among them, more than 30 priority pathogens are in the group of coronaviruses known as Sarbecovirus, which includes SARS-CoV-2 -the virus that caused the global COVID-19 pandemic - and Merbecovirus, which consists of the virus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).
The earlier lists included the specific viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and MERS. The other additions to the list include the Mpox, which caused a global outbreak in 2022 and continues to spread in Central Africa.
The virus is deemed as a priority, and so is its relative, the variola virus, which causes smallpox, despite its eradication in 1980.
Half a dozen influenza A viruses are also now on the list, including subtype H5, which has sparked an outbreak in cattle in the US.
Among the five bacteria are strains that cause cholera, plague, dysentery, diarrhoea, and pneumonia. Two rodent viruses have also been added because they have jumped to people, with sporadic human-to-human transmission.
Climate change and increased urbanization could raise the risk of these viruses transmitting to people, the report said.
The WHO’s two previous efforts, in 2017 and 2018, identified roughly a dozen priority pathogens. More than 200 scientists spent some two years evaluating evidence on 1,652 pathogen species - mostly viruses, and some bacteria - to decide which ones to include on the list.
Many of the priority pathogens are currently confined to specific regions but have the potential to spread globally, said Naomi Forrester-Soto, a virologist at the Pirbright Institute near Woking, UK, who also contributed to the analysis, the Nature report said.