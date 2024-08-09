Biden to make joint campaign trip with Kamala Harris after announcing step down from US election

The first female, Black and South Asian vice president in US history has held a series of packed rallies, pulled in record fundraising and wiped out Republican ex-president Trump's poll lead.

In contrast, Biden has kept a low profile with few public events, in what has become a lame-duck presidency with nearly six months still until his successor takes power in January.

The president, who is currently spending a long weekend at his Delaware beach house, had not been expected to make any major political appearances in support of Harris until the Democratic National Convention starting on August 19 in Chicago.

But there have also been signs that the veteran Democrat is keen to promote his legacy as he prepares to bow out from a nearly five-decade career in US politics.

Limited schedule

Part of that is doing whatever he can to help secure Harris's victory against Trump, his nemesis and the man that he beat in the 2020 election.

Harris was a very visible presence at Biden's side in a historic moment last week when they both welcomed home US reporter Evan Gershkovich and other detainees freed in a huge prisoner swap with Russia.

News outlet Politico reported that Harris now wanted Biden's support in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan where he is still popular, especially with older white voters.

But he would ensure that the spotlight stayed on Harris, embarking mainly on a limited campaign schedule in the fall, it said.

Biden meanwhile stepped into the breach earlier this week to warn against any repeated events after the 2020 election, when Trump disputed his loss and his supporters stormed the US capitol.