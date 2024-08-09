Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

The aircraft carrier released a statement saying 58 passengers and 4 crew members were aboard but didn't mention what caused the accident.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board," it said.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiralling as it fell.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defence authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.