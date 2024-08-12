Soldiers to return to barracks after police resume operations: Bangladesh army chief

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Monday that soldiers will return to barracks once the police resume normal operations, as he met and reviewed the security situation with the interim government head Muhammad Yunus.

Last week, chaos escalated in Bangladesh forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country. Hasina has been given refuge in India while the UK rejected her appeal for asylum and the US revoked her official visa.

The power vacuum created by Hasina's overthrow was immidietly filled by the Army before an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge.

Yunus was recommended as the head of the interim government by the students group which has been at the forefront of the nationwide protests against the Hasina-led government. The protests were met with violent crackdown by the government killing more than 400 people, mostly students.

The protests began as a peaceful student movement against a discriminative job quota introduced by the Hasina-led government but quickly exacerbated into a full-fledged anti-government uprising after police shot at protesting students, killing one of them on the spot. The protesters turned violent and enraged students took to looting government buildings including the official residence of Hasina. Several national monuments were also vandalised and violence took the centre stage while the police was nowhere to be found.

While responding to journalists at an event, Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said that the soldiers who took charge of the law and order in the absence of police will return to barracks once police resume normal operations.

He also said that there is improvement in the law and order situation in the country.

"If the situation continues to improve, all regular forces will carry out their counter-terrorism operations," he was quoted as saying by the United News of Bangladesh news agency.

He said that 30 crimes against minority communities have been committed in 20 districts of the country.

He called upon the political parties to shun all violence and do politics for the people.