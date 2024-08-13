Resignations of Bangladeshi officials close to Hasina are legal: Muhammad Yunus

DHAKA, Bangladesh: The head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, says the high-profile resignations of authorities close to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are legal after student leaders who organized protests against Hasina’s government issued ultimatums for them to quit.

“Legally ... all the steps were taken,” Yunus, 83, told a group of journalists Sunday night.

The country’s chief justice, five justices and central bank governor have all resigned in the past few days, part of a dramatic transformation after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs turned into a mass uprising. Hasina resigned and fled to India last week.

Yunus said a key priority of the interim government is to restore the independence of the judiciary. He called former chief justice Obaidul Hassan “just a hangman.”

Syed Refaat Ahmed was appointed the new chief justice on Sunday after his name was proposed by student leaders of the protests.

Students vow to cleanse the political system of Hasina’s rule, which they have denounced as autocratic. More than 300 people, including students and police officers, were killed in the weeks of violence.