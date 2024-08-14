Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS: An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August.

Young was suspected of stealing bottles of alcohol when Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb and a fellow officer approached her car. The other officer ordered her out. Instead, she rolled forward toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet through her windshield into her chest. The daughter she was expecting three months later also died.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Grubb on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Young and her baby. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday. A warrant for his arrest was issued as part of the indictment.

Brian Steel, president of the union representing Blendon Township police, called the indictment deeply disappointing. “Like all law enforcement officers, Officer Grubb had to make a split-second decision, a reality all too familiar for those who protect our communities,” he said in a statement.

Young's grandmother, Nadine Young, said the officer never should have pulled his gun when he first confronted her.

“He took a lot from us,” she said on Tuesday. “Its not fair. We don’t have her or the baby.”

The last year has been difficult for the family, including her granddaughter's two young sons, she said. “It's been agony, it's been like a whirlwind of hurt and pain,” she said.