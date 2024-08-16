Very angry at Harris, entitled to personal attack on her, says Trump

"She (Harris) actually called me weird. He's weird, it was just a sound bite, and she called J D (Vance, his running mate) and I weird. He's not weird. He was a great student at Yale, he went to Ohio State, graduated in two years at the top of his class and all of these different things. We have this guy that's running failed, really a very failed state who had a terrible career. I mean, you have him saying they're weird. No, he's a weird guy," Trump said.

He said Harris is "weird in her policy", adding that people don't know who she is yet".

"She is weird in her policy. Who wouldn't want to have strongholds, who doesn't want to have lower taxes? You know, all my life I've watched as politicians campaigned and I've always been on for the most part, on the other side. This is the only campaign I've ever heard. When they're saying we're going to increase your taxes and then people say they're going to vote for," Trump said.

Early this week, several of his party colleagues and aides, including former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, urged him to focus on policy instead of attacking Harris.