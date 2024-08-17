Setback to Pak-origin businessman Rana as US Court of Appeals says he is extraditable to India

Relying on the plain text of the treaty, the US State Department's technical analysis, and persuasive case law of other circuits, the panel held that the word 'offence' refers to a charged crime, rather than underlying acts, and requires an analysis of the elements of each crime.

The panel of three judges concluded that a co-conspirator's plea agreement did not compel a different result.

The panel held that the Non Bis in Idem exception did not apply because the Indian charges contained distinct elements from the crimes for which Rana was acquitted in the United States.

In its ruling, the panel also held that India provided sufficient competent evidence to support the magistrate judge's finding of probable cause that Rana committed the charged crimes.

The three panel of judges were Milan D Smith, Bridget S Bade, and Sidney A Fitzwater.

Rana, a Pakistani national, was tried in a US district court on charges related to his support for a terrorist organisation that carried out large-scale terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

A jury convicted Rana of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation and conspiring to provide material support to a foiled plot to carry out terrorist attacks in Denmark.

However, the jury acquitted Rana of conspiring to provide material support to terrorism-related to the attacks in India.

After Rana served seven years in prison for those convictions and upon his compassionate release, India issued a request for his extradition to try him for his alleged participation in the Mumbai attacks.

Before the magistrate judge who initially decided Rana's extraditability (the extradition court), Rana argued that the US extradition treaty with India protected him from extradition because of its Non Bis in Idem (double jeopardy) provision.

He also argued that India did not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate probable cause that he committed the charged crimes.

The extradition court rejected Rana's arguments and certified that he was extraditable.

After Rana raised the same arguments in a habeas petition in district court (the habeas court), the habeas court affirmed the extradition court's findings of facts and conclusions of law.