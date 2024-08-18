Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thai prime minister after royal signoff

BANGKOK: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand's prime minister after receiving a royal letter of endorsement Sunday, two days after she was chosen by Parliament following a court order that removed her predecessor.

She replaces another leader from the same Pheu Thai Party, at the head of a coalition that includes military parties associated with the coup that deposed the party's last government.

Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to hold the job, after her billionaire father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra. Both were removed from office and forced into exile in coups, although Thaksin returned to Thailand last year as Pheu Thai formed a government.

She received the letter of appointment in a ceremony at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, attended by senior members of parties in the governing coalition and her father, who has no formal role but is widely seen de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

The father and daughter held hands as they walked in with beaming smiles. Both wore white civil servants' uniforms, which are used for royal and state ceremonies.

Paetongtarn thanked the king, the Thai people and lawmakers, saying she will perform her duties “with an open mind," and will “make every square inch of Thailand a space that allows Thai people to dare to dream, dare to create and dare to dictate their own future.”

Paetongtarn became Prime Minister days after the Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, after less than a year in office. The court found him guilty of a serious ethical breach for appointing a Cabinet minister who had been jailed for contempt of court after an alleged attempt to bribe a judge.

Paetongtarn is also Thailand’s second female prime minister after her aunt, and the country’s youngest leader at 37.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Paetongtarn said she is determined to push forward key policies such as economic stimulus, improvement for universal healthcare and promoting cultural “soft power” on the global stage.