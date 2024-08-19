Harris brought in tremendous energy, says top Democratic leader ahead of key party conclave

CHICAGO: Kamala Harris has brought in tremendous energy as a Democratic presidential nominee and the party is looking forward to using the Chicago convention to drive the historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket to defeat Republican Donald Trump, a top party leader has said.

The once-in-four-year Democratic National Convention that starts on Monday is being held in this windy city by Lake Michigan in Illinois state this year.

A roll call celebration of Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz, the Democrat nominee as her running mate, will take place on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Harris, 59, would formally deliver her speech accepting the nomination of the Democratic Party as its presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

"Madam Vice President Kamala Harris as a nominee of the Democratic Party has brought such tremendous energy and enthusiasm into the presidential elections. She's bringing in so many young folks into this campaign and people from different backgrounds," Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison told PTI in an interview.

"They're really interested in her," he said about Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage.

"She has brought a lot of hope and joy into this election, which is so necessary, particularly when you're running against somebody like Donald Trump, who's about fear, who's about dividing the country, not bringing us together," Harrison said.

Harris is just a "tremendous figure...she's running one of the most amazing campaigns I've ever seen. Incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for the White House last month and backed Harris for the post."

She soon received endorsements from former president Barack Obama and gathered sufficient delegate votes to be finalised as the party's presidential nominee.

Harris has now become the first-ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.

She is also the first ever Indian-American to be nominated as presidential candidate of either the Republican or the Democratic Party.