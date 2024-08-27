Meet Mohd Suman: Flag-seller who saw Dhaka protests up, close and personal

DHAKA: Selling national flags of the country and the now-famous headband in the thick of anti-government protests in Dhaka, Mohd Suman has seen the extraordinary story of Bangladesh unfold before his eyes, but his own story is anything but ordinary.

Moreso his name, which carries a tale of communal harmony, at a time when it is perhaps, needed the most in the violence-hit country.

Born in Dhaka in 1989, Suman sells Bangladesh flags in three sizes and headbands for a living and says he did "brisk business" during the agitation that lasted over a month.