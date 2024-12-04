Republican lawmaker seeks to impose 'robust tariffs' on Indian ceramic tile imports

WASHINGTON: Ahead of his party coming to power, a Republican lawmaker has demanded "robust tariffs" on ceramic tile imports from India claiming that the tile manufacturing industry in Tennessee has been impacted by the "unfair and uncompetitive" trade practices of Indian exporters.

These remarks were made by Congressman John Rose on Tuesday after sending a letter to the outgoing Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"Tennessee jobs are at risk due to India's unfair and uncompetitive trade practices in the ceramic tile market," Rose said.

Tennessee's manufacturers deserve a fair shake on the world stage, he said, adding that India's underhanded subsidisation and dumping of ceramic tile is upending the domestic market and hemming in American manufacturers.

"The Department of Commerce should use the tools at its disposal to aggressively counteract these nefarious trade practices to protect Tennessee jobs and domestic manufacturing," he said.

In May, the department announced initiation of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on ceramic tile from India.

Recently, Commerce published its primary determination in the countervailing duty investigation, which the signers argue should be reevaluated and revised.